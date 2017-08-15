Petersburg police calling on community kids for neighborhood clean-up

PETERSBURG, Va. – The Petersburg Bureau of Police is calling on the community to participate in a neighborhood clean-up in the Delectible Heights.

The clean-up will be held on Saturday, August 19 at approximately 8:00 a.m. Organizers say the event will start in the 300 block of Mistletoe Street.

For every child that participates, the bureau will provide free go-kart rides and free food which will be offered by the Go Kart Village on S. Crater Road.

“With this event we hope to build community engagement, and show the public that we are here to help them, and work with them to rid crime and blight from their neighborhoods,” said Lieutenant Emanuel Chambliss.