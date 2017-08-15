Neighborhood watch call leads to arrest of armed break-in suspect

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. – A Neighborhood Watch call by a Caroline County resident helped deputies locate and arrest a man wanted in several home break-ins.

Deputies said the incident happened on Friday, August 11 when the caller spotted suspicious activity near a home in the Lake Land’Or sub-division.

The caller reported that a man was walking around the home and felt that the man was attempting to break in. The caller also noted that the man walked away from the home carrying a bag that he did not originally have.

While the caller was still on the phone will dispatchers, a Caroline County Sheriff’s deputy arrived to the scene and spotted the suspect walking out of the yard of the home.

After being approached by a deputy, officials say the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Deontre Jayquan Gaskins of Fredericksburg, refused to stop.

“After several repeated commands to stop, the male subject reportedly reached into the waistband of his pants, at which point, Deputy Sletten ordered the man to stop at gunpoint. The suspect was then detained and a loaded 9mm handgun was found tucked in the suspect’s waistband,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

Investigators said a bag search also revealed several electronic devices, jewelry, keys, prescription medications, ammunition and cash.

Caroline Sheriff Tony Lippa applauded the Neighborhood Watch caller for contacting authorities when they saw something suspicious.

“I am so thankful for our citizens who continue to provide information and assist your Caroline Sheriff’s Office in our fight against crime,” said Lippa. “I commend the actions of this caller and am pleased that this arrest was made without injury to any. Together, we continue to make Caroline County a safer place to work, live and raise a family.”

The sheriff’s office said the homeowners of the residence confirmed that the electronic devices found in the suspect’s bag were stolen from their home.

Prescription medication found inside Gaskins’ bag has also been linked to a recent burglary in Spotsylvania County.

Gaskins was arrested and charged with breaking and entering while armed with a deadly weapon, grand larceny and carrying a concealed firearm. Caroline investigators said additional charges are expected.

He is being held in the Pamunkey Regional Jail with no bond.