Hanover gym owner charged with crimes against a child

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Matthew William Pidcoe, 31, of Mechanicsville, was arrested and charged with taking Indecent Liberties with Child by custodian, according to the Hanover Sheriff’s Office.

Pidcoe co-owned and coached gymnastics at Aerial East Gymnastics at Bell Creek Road in Mechanicsville, according to Crime Insider sources.

He allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a minor between May and June 2015, according to court paperwork.

The age of the minor was not released by investigators.

Pidcoe was arrested earlier this month.

Jon Burkett is continuing to gather information about this situation. Watch his reports beginning on CBS 6 News at 5.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips here.