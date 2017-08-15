Man dies off Cape Hatteras after trying to save distressed swimmer

OCRACOKE, N.C. – A 63-year-old man died Monday while attempting to rescue another swimmer in distress off Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

According to the National Park Service, the incident occurred near Ocracoke Island’s Pony Pen beach access around 5:10 p.m.

The man, who was visiting from out of state, reportedly got caught in a very strong rip current while he was attempting to rescue another swimmer who was struggling in the water, affiliate WTKR reports.

Rescuers attempted to revive the man but all attempts were unsuccessful.

The other swimmer was able to safely return to shore.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore Law Enforcement Rangers, Hyde County deputies, lifeguards, Ocracoke Emergency Medical Services, and the Ocracoke Fire Department all responded to the incident.