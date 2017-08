Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - It takes less than an hour to save a life, from check in to getting your cookie on the way out, the process of donating blood is quick and easy. Michelle Westbay from Virginia Blood Services stopped by our LIVE show to share the details on the blood donation process and why it's so important to donate over the next few weeks. For more information visit www.vablood.org.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VIRGINIA BLOOD SERVICES}