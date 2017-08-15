Richmond rally cancelled
Carytown apartments sell for $1.7M

The Rose Manor Apartments at 16-18 S. Dooley Ave. sold for $1.75 million. (Jonathan Spiers)

RICHMOND, Va. – A renovated apartment building in the Carytown area recently sold to an out-of-market buyer in a seven-figure deal.

The eight-unit Rose Manor Apartments at 16-18 S. Dooley Ave. sold Aug. 2 for $1.75 million. City property records list the buyer as Silver Mountain Properties Ltd., an entity based in southwestern Virginia.

The seller was DiJon Properties LLC, which purchased the two-story, 8,200-square-foot building in 2009 for $435,000 and renovated the property in 2014. The latest city assessment valued the 0.12-acre property at $975,000.

DiJon Properties was represented in the deal by Matt Hamilton, Jackie Noel and Bruce Milam of Colliers International’s Richmond office. Silver Mountain was represented by Ryan Tyndall of Washington, D.C.-based Bediz Group LLC, an affiliate of Keller Williams Capital Properties.

It was listed last November with a $2 million asking price.

Hamilton said the buyer sold a property in Las Vegas and put those funds into the Richmond purchase. He said the deal marks Silver Mountain’s entry into the Richmond market.

Continue reading on RichmondBizSense.com. 