× Watch Unity Prayer & Reconciliation Rally after racist violence in Charlottesville

RICHMOND, Va. — After a white nationalist protest turned violent and deadly in Charlottesville, hundreds back in Richmond attended a Unity Prayer & Reconciliation Rally Sunday night.

The event was at the Reconciliation Statue downtown at 15th & E. Main Street.

Delegate Delores McQuinn organized the event, which included Governor Terry McAuliffe as a speaker.

Hundreds showed up to send prayers and to sing “We Shall Overcome.”

You can hear Gov. McAuliffe’s speech in the video below, or click here to see the whole event.