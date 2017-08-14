Twilight biking party in RVA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Meghan Keogh, Event Director at Sports Backers invites you to enjoy their 9th Annual Anthem Moonlight Ride. With a Full Moon 15-mile course and a Half Moon 8-mile course, there’s something for everyone. For those wishing to sit back and watch the action, there is plenty of entertainment including live music, complimentary food, and contests. The ride is Saturday, August 26-th and starts at 8pm. For more information call 804-285-9495 or visit online at www.sportsbackers.org to register.