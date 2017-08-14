Win tickets to solar eclipse viewing party at Science Museum of Virginia

WTVR CBS 6 is giving away family four-packs of tickets to the solar eclipse viewing party at the Science Museum of Virginia from noon to 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21.

Winners will also receive eclipse t-shirts and special sunglasses to safely view the eclipse.

Click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page for your chance to win.

Here’s a description of the event from our friends at the Science Museum of Virginia:

Grab a seat in the Dome for special eclipsed-themed Cosmic Expeditions and have fun with sun, moon and star themed activities both inside and outside: Create Earth, moon and sun models that explain how an eclipse works

Construct a cool mobile of the Earth, moon and sun

Help us build a scale model of the solar system using astronomical measuring tape

Design a sundial, a star map to identify constellations, or a star clock to tell time by the stars

Create a fun summer image with sun print paper Local food trucks Cheezilla, King of Pops and Intergalactic Tacos will be onsite and we’ll have tasty eclipsed-themed craft beers available for purchase in the Periodic Table Café.

We’ll announce the randomly selected winners all this week on CBS 6 News This Morning, on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page and WTVR.com.

