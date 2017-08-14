Protester attacks photographer filming protest in Richmond: ‘This is not a peaceful protest’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A WTVR CBS 6 photojournalist is recovering after being assaulted by a protester with a "big stick" in Richmond Sunday night.

The photographer, who was not working for the station at the time, was using his cell phone to shoot video of the breaking scene of a large crowd of protesters passing by the Camel on Broad Street.

“Stop filming bro,” one of the protesters yells.

“I can film whatever I want,” the CBS 6 staffer replies. “Get out of my face.”

At that point video shows the photographer's phone knocked out of his hands. Video then captures a protester hit the photojournalist with what he described as a big stick.

Officers responded and the photojournalist was transported via ambulance to Retreat Doctors' Hospital. He received four staples in his skull and was released.

"This is not a peaceful protest," he wrote.

Additionally, a marked WTVR CBS 6 crew on the scene captured video of one protester who was concealing a baseball bat.

Richmond police tweeted just after 10:20 p.m. that the protest was underway on W. Broad Street and Laurel.

Demonstrators marched westbound, blocked roads before eventually surrounding the state to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on the city's historic Monument Avenue.

Police tweeted at 12:20 a.m. that the demonstrators had returned to Abner Clay park where they dispersed.

There has been no word on what group the protesters are affiliated with.