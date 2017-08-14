Group wants to hold rally at Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond
Tropical Storm Gert forms in Atlantic
Charlottesville suspect’s mother: ‘I told him to be careful’
Trooper remembered as experienced, ‘cautious’ pilot
Woman struck crossing Courthouse Road critically injured

Protester attacks photographer filming protest in Richmond: ‘This is not a peaceful protest’

Posted 1:49 am, August 14, 2017, by , Updated at 01:53AM, August 14, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. -- A WTVR CBS 6 photojournalist is recovering after being assaulted by a protester with a "big stick" in Richmond Sunday night.

The photographer, who was not working for the station at the time, was using his cell phone to shoot video of the breaking scene of a large crowd of protesters passing by the Camel on Broad Street.

“Stop filming bro,” one of the protesters yells.

“I can film whatever I want,” the CBS 6 staffer replies. “Get out of my face.”

At that point video shows the photographer's phone knocked out of his hands. Video then captures a protester hit the photojournalist with what he described as a big stick.

Officers responded and the photojournalist was transported via ambulance to Retreat Doctors' Hospital. He received four staples in his skull and was released.

"This is not a peaceful protest," he wrote.

Additionally, a marked WTVR CBS 6 crew on the scene captured video of one protester who was concealing a baseball bat.

WTVR CBS 6 crew spots protestor with concealed baseball bat

WTVR CBS 6 crew spots protestor with concealed baseball bat

Richmond police tweeted just after 10:20 p.m. that the protest was underway on W. Broad Street and Laurel.

Demonstrators marched westbound, blocked roads before eventually surrounding the state to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on the city's historic Monument Avenue.

Police tweeted at 12:20 a.m. that the demonstrators had returned to Abner Clay park where they dispersed.

There has been no word on what group the protesters are affiliated with.