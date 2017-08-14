Christopher Ball, killed in crash, remembered for his smile

ESSEX COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia man killed in a weekend crash was remembered by family members for his infectious smile.

Christopher P. Ball, 37, of Champlain, died Saturday night when his pick-up truck ran off the road and overturned. Investigators said alcohol and speed were believed to be factors in the crash.

“A 2008 GMC Sierra pick-up truck was traveling northbound on Tidewater Trail near Dangerfield Road when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, struck a culvert and overturned,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “Taylor Shackleford, age 21, was the only passenger in the vehicle. He was transported to Riverside Tappahannock Hospital for treatment of minor injuries and later released.”

Police were notified about the crash at about 11:05 p.m. on Saturday.

The crash remained under investigation, police said.

“Chris knew no strangers. His smile was infectious and he was always the life of the party,” family members wrote in his obituary. “Chris was happiest when he was on his beloved Rappahannock River spending time with his always growing circle of friends.”

A funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday morning in Tappahannock.