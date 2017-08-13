Makeshift candlelight vigil honors Charlottesville chaos victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Photos of a makeshift candlelight vigil in Charlottesville honored the woman killed and the 19 other people injured when a car plowed into a crowd of counter-demonstrators near the Downtown Mall.

Scores matched near the mall Saturday afternoon following the shutdown of the "Unite the Right" rally by police after white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the 'alt-right' and counter-protesters clashed near Emancipation Park, where a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is slated to be removed.

The suspect being held in connection with the deadly scene was identified as James Alex Fields Jr., of Maumee, Ohio, according to Superintendent Martin Kumer with the Albermarle-Charlottesville County Regional Jail .

The 20-year-old was charged with one count of second degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and one count of hit and run attended failure to stop with injury.

One person died and 19 were injured when a car rammed a crowd of counterprotesters gathered to oppose the "Unite the Right" rally.

Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas said the suspect was taken into custody not far from the crash site.

Thomas told reporters a 32-year-old woman was killed while she was crossing the street. Her name was not released.

"What the world saw today is not the place Charlottesville is," Thomas said of the violence that preceded the scheduled rally. "We love our city. Let us heal. This is not our story. Outsiders do not tell our story. We will tell our own story."

Police said only that the crash is under investigation and have not commented on specific aspects of the crash.

