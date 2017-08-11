Rain headed to Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will increase as upper-level energy increases, showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday afternoon and evening.

Scattered showers and storms will continue to be possible on Saturday, but it looks like most of the rain will be south of the area on Sunday.

Rain chances will increase on Monday, and appear highest on Tuesday as a more focused disturbance crosses the area. Next Wednesday and Thursday currently look like dry and seasonably warm days.

A disturbance over the open Atlantic continues to show some potential for slow development into this weekend, and could become “Gert” while remaining east of the U.S. mainland. More details are available in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.