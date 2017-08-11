Man robbed in Henrico while trying to sell electronic device

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO, Va. – A man was robbed during the sale of a personal electronic, according to Henrico Police.

The victim met a person who was to buy an electronic device, around 8 p.m. Thursday in the 7500 block of Staples Mill Road.

During the encounter, the suspect grabbed the device, and during a struggle, threatened the victim. The suspect fled on foot with the victim’s property and was last seen leaving the area as a passenger in a silver four-door passenger car.

The suspect is described as a black male, 6’0”- 6’2”, 160-180 pounds. He was wearing a red shirt, black shorts, white shoes and socks.

Photographs of the suspect and vehicle were shared by police.

Some counties have safe zones created to help citizens safely sell items. Stafford, Petersburg, and Chesterfield have established safe zones. Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham previously said people are welcome to meet at the police headquarters for such transactions.