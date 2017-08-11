Man found dead in elevator after he called for help but no one came

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Isaak Komisarchik, 82, was last seen alive on July 5.

Nearly a month later, his decomposing body was found in an inoperable elevator at the Woodstream Village apartments in Denver after tenants complained to management about an awful smell coming from a parking garage area that was under renovation, CNN affiliate KMGH reported.

Denver police are investigating what went wrong -- particularly after police determined Komisarchik tried to summon help by pressing the elevator's emergency button at least twice on morning of July 6, police spokesman Doug Schepman told CNN.

Did anyone check the elevator after the emergency button was pushed? The answer is no, Schepman told CNN on Friday.

"The pushing of the call button did trigger a notification to the elevator management company, MEI Total Elevator Solutions. The elevator management company then notified the apartment managers, Greystar Management Services," Schepman said.

"Staff did check two elevators in response to the notification but not the inoperable elevator, in which his body was found," he said.

CNN has reached out to MEI Total Elevator Solutions for comment but has not gotten a response.

Investigations underway

Greystar Management Services is investigating, the company told CNN in a statement.

"We are saddened by the tragic loss of life and extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Komisarchik's family and friends," Greystar Management Services said in the statement. "The elevator cab where he was found is located in a parking garage that is under renovation construction and not currently in active use. We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident with the local authorities."

Crews last conducted a routine inspection the elevator in December 2016 and found it to be in good working order, Denver Fire Department spokesman Capt. Greg Pixley told CNN. It was due to be inspected again at the end of 2018.

An autopsy of Komisarchik has been completed, but the cause and manner of his death are still under investigation, said Steve Castro, a spokesman for the Denver medical examiner.