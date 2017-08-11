× Firefighters battle two-alarm blaze at Country Club of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire at the Country Club of Virginia, after a call at 10:43 a.m. for help.

The fire was in the main building. A CCV member said that people were quickly evacuated and it appears the fire started on the upper level.

Fire officials confirmed the first fire they battled was on the roof, where there is currently construction underway.

Smoke came billowing out of the side door when firefighters opened it, a witness said.

Fire officials said that a second alarm was sounded when another fire was detected below the roof.

The Fire Marshal is on scene and the cause is under investigation.

Firefighters reported an issue with water pressure because they have had to tap three hydrants.

No injuries were reported.

Developing.

Confirmed second alarm fire call at Country Club of Virginia main building. No word on cause. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/TuWdD9AeQa — Jake Burns (@JakeBurnsCBS6) August 11, 2017