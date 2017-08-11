× Bodillaz folds Jackson Ward location; new restaurant soon to open

RICHMOND, Va. — A restaurant known for its quesadillas has vacated its Jackson Ward location after three years in business.

BoDillaz closed its spot at 321 N. Second St. in recent weeks, confirmed building owner and local entrepreneur Michael Ng.

Ng said he took control of the 750-square-foot space Monday and has put it up for lease.

“They were looking for bigger space,” Ng said of BoDillaz, which continues to operate its VCU location at 916 W. Broad St. and its food truck.

Ng purchased the building Aug. 1 for $155,000 from Ham Properties Inc., an entity tied to BoDillaz owner Bert Terranova, according to city property records.

Multiple calls to Terranova were not returned Thursday. He and local developer Josh Bilder purchased the building in 2014 for $120,000.

With BoDillaz out, Ng said he hopes to fill the space by the end of the month with a new restaurant. The newcomer would join Korean eatery JKogi, recently opened sushi joint Fighting Fish and Big Herm’s Kitchen, all on that side of the block and all in buildings owned by Ng.

