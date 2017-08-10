Homeowner tackles would-be burglar outside Bon Air home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- Officers arrived to a quiet Bon Air neighborhood to find a homeowner holding down a would-be burglar outside his home.

Chesterfield Police confirmed officers responded to the 8100 block of West Bon View Drive for a report of a burglary in progress at about 11:10 p.m. Wednesday. During the crime, the homeowner confronted and restrained the suspect.

As police arrived they received a report that a single gunshot had been fired in the area. Later a single shell casing was recovered. Police did not disclose who they believe fired the gunshot.

Chase Armstrong, who lives across the street from the home, heard the gunshot.

"I started ducking for cover and like I said it was scary," Armstrong reported. "It was loud and close enough I literally jumped. A couple minutes later I saw the flashing lights outside."

The victim told police he witnessed the suspect approach and enter an unfinished garage in his back yard. The victim confronted the suspect, who attempted to flee and then tackled the suspect restraining him until police arrived.

The suspect was then arrested and charged with trespassing with intent to interfere with the rights of the owner and obstruction of justice.

"Ten or 15 minutes later I saw [police] escorting somebody out from the back of my neighbors yard in handcuffs," Armstrong remembered. "I saw them put back him in the back of an ambulance."

Neighbors reported the victim lives with his wife and children at the home.

"I said I've lived here more than 11 years and I've never seen this. This neighborhood is incredibly safe," neighbor Beth Scherr said.

The victim received minor injuries.

Police have not released the suspect's name. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

