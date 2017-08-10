× Weekend events: Filipino Festival, Carytown Watermelon Festival

August 11 &12

12th Annual Filipino Festival – at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 8200 Woodman Road, Henrico County. Virginia’s largest Filipino Festival is known for its warm and friendly atmosphere, its delicious dishes such as lumpia, lechon, empanada, pancit, adobo and non-stop entertainment that include traditional and contemporary performances, live bands, audience participation, and plenty of line-dancing. Also there are crafts and games for the children, plenty of vendors, and a 5K fun run-walk for muscular dystrophy. The bands headlining the event are NO BS! Brass Band, Remnants Rock ‘N Soul, Cedar Creek and Pinoy Republik. Admission is free.The Festival is from 5-10pm on Friday, August 11, and from 10am-10pm on Saturday, August 12. For more information and full menu items, go to www.filipinofestival.org or phone (804) 262-7315. Colorado Fund for Muscular Dystrophy (CFMD) will be hosting the 4th Annual Race ‘N’ Roll 5K and 1 Mile Family Fun Run on Aug 12, the morning of the Filipino Food Festival. Race registration link is http://bit.ly/2017RNR5K

Richmond Jazz Festival through Sunday, August 13

Richmond Jazz Festival kickoff party, Homegrown at The HIPP. Friday, August 11th at 6:00 p.m. featuring Nathan East will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday gates open at 11am, at Maymont, 1700 Hampton Street, for tickets and more information visit https://jazzatmaymont.com/.

August 11 – 13, Annual Virginia Outdoor Sportsman Show at Richmond Raceway Complex,

The 34th Annual Virginia Outdoor Sportsmen show is bigger and better with more than 150 exhibitors displaying and promoting everything from tree stands to duck calls. Attendees can plan their next hunting trip with outfitters from ten states and Canada. Other highlights include the Virginia state turkey calling championship, a kid’s decoy painting area, wild game cooking seminars, wildlife artists and carvers, and archery demo area. The show is jam-packed with celebrity outdoor sportsmen appearances, seminars and demos. Admission: $5 Friday, $10 Saturday and Sunday For details visit https://www.sportsmanshow.com/. Hours are Friday, August 11, 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Saturday, August 12, 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, August 13, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Carytown Watermelon Festival, Sunday, August 13, 10am – 6pm,

Thousands expected, over 3000 watermelons, 60 musicians, over 100 exhibitors, and one of the largest kids areas all in Carytown at the Carytown Watermelon Festival presented by Martin’s. The Shriners will sell watermelons donated by Publix Super Markets with the proceeds benefiting the Shriners Hospital for children. For a full schedule of entertainment visit www.rockitz.net, Details on the festival visit http://www.carytownrva.org/watermelon-festival.html

Saturday, August 12, 8:30 a.m. Reception/ 10 a.m. Ceremony

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® members will honor one of its six incorporators, Nellie Pratt Russell, with a historic marker in Lawrenceville, Virginia, on Saturday, August 12. Alpha Kappa Alpha dignitaries scheduled to be in attendance include Mid-Atlantic Regional Director Joyce Henderson, and current and former members from the Board of Directors. 8:30 a.m. Reception/ 10 a.m. Ceremony at Southside Virginia Community College, 109 Campus Drive, Alberta, VA 23821; Historical Marker Unveiling Location: Near Brunswick County Museum and Historical Society, 24225 Christanna Highway, Lawrenceville, VA 23868.

Tuesday, August 15, 7 pm at Kaechele Elementary School, 5680 Pouncey Tract Road, Glen Allen

International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) of Richmond is putting up a grand Janmashtami festival on Tuesday, August 15th. Admission is free and every guest will be served a free vegetarian dinner. The Festival will have cultural presentations by the community kids and adults, there will be music in the form of Kirtan (Musical Mantra Meditation). For details visit richmondkrishna.com or

https://www.facebook.com/IskconRichmond