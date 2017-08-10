Watch ‘Big Herm’ get cheesy in the kitchen

RICHMOND, Va. – It’s always a party when local Caterer Big Herm Baskerville, from Big Herm’s Kitchen, joins us on our LIVE show. Recently, Big Herm put together his cheesy Mozzarella Potato Pancakes. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St in Richmond. For more information you can visit www.bighermskitchen.com

BIG HERM’S CHEESY POTATO PANCAKES

INGREDIENTS:

4 cups mashed potatoes cold

2 cups (8 oz) shredded mozzarella cheese

1 large egg

¼ cup flour (or up to ½ cup flour for creamier potatoes)

3 Tbsp green onions, chopped

½ cup plain bread crumbs

1 cup Olive oil

DIRECTIONS: In a large mixing bowl, combine 4 cups mashed potatoes, 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, 1 large egg, ¼ cup flour and 2 Tbsp green onions. Mash the mixture together until well mixed .(If too loose to hold a patty shape, add flour a Tablespoon at a time) Scoop tablespoonful of mixture between your hands and form into a round patty . Roll both sides of the patty in bread crumbs and aside. Continue until all are made. Heat a large non-stick pan over medium heat with enough oil to lightly cover the bottom of the pan. Add patties and sauté 3-4 minutes per side or until golden brown.