Hanover driver will go to prison, pay funeral costs for crash that killed friends

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Seth Fleming, the driver who crashed his pickup truck into a tree last year killing two friends, was sentenced Thursday in Hanover court. The judge went well above sentencing guidelines and sentenced Fleming to six active years in prison. Fleming was also ordered to pay funeral costs — totaling more than $35,000 — for his friends who died.

Earlier this year, Fleming pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the April 23, 2016 crash on Cold Harbor Road.

Before the crash Fleming, who was 18 years old at the time, was drinking with friends at the spring NASCAR race. Afterward Fleming and his friends went swimming. That evening they got into Fleming’s truck to buy more beer. At about 10:23 p.m. he crashed into the tree.

The crash killed passengers Dylan Ballard, a 17-year-old Lee-Davis High School senior, and Elliott Hinton, a 22-year-old Radford University student. Four other friends in Fleming’s vehicle were hurt. According to the medical examiner’s report, both Ballard and Hinton died of acute blunt force head injuries.

One of the passengers told investigators everyone in the Dodge Ram had been drinking and smoking marijuana the night of the crash.

Investigators also detected a strong odor of marijuana and saw beer cans inside the vehicle.

In January, a Hanover judge denied bond to Fleming, calling him a danger to himself and to a lesser extent others.

The judge made that statement after hearing from a pre-trial supervisor who testified Fleming was terminated from a rehabilitation program at New Life Journey after he tested positive for cocaine and missed more than one appointment.