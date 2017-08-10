Multiple people trapped inside vehicle after Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are on the scene of an accident in Chesterfield County where multiple passengers are trapped inside of a vehicle.

The accident happened in the 17300 block of Branders Bridge Road, near Colonial Heights. A witness tells CBS 6 that the accident was a head-on collision between two vehicles.

Witnesses say a helicopter recently landed in the area and at least one patient was flown to the hospital via medflight.

Officials with Chesterfield Fire and EMS confirm that multiple people were trapped inside the vehicle and the accident is being called serious.

Investigators have not released any additional information at this time.

