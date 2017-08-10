Henrico officer on motorcycle, 2 others injured in Lakeside crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Officials said three people, including a Henrico police officer on a motorcycle, were injured in a crash in Lakeside Thursday afternoon.

The accident was reported just after 1:20 p.m. along Dumbarton Road near Wilson Avenue, in Henrico.

Henrico Fire officials said one person suffered serious injuries. Two other people had minor injuries in the crash, according to officials.

Photos from the scene show the motorcycle lying on its side near some bushes and a sedan with front-end driver’s side door damage.

WTVR CBS 6 News has a crew on the way. Stay with WTVR.com and watch CBS 6 News for updates on this developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.