Bicyclist killed after being struck by van in King George County

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. – A bicyclist was killed Thursday morning after being struck by a van in King George County.

Virginia State Police said around 11:10 a.m. a trooper was called to the scene of a fatal crash on Windsor Drive.

“A bicyclist was traveling westbound on Windsor Drive about a half mile west of Route 301 when a van moved to pass the cyclist in a legal passing zone. As the driver attempted to pass, the cyclist appeared to veer into the lane and was struck,” said a Virginia State Police spokesperson.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name has not been released at this time, pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.