84-year-old man killed after pick-up flips in Hanover crash

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Deputies have identified an 84-year-old man killed after his truck flipped over during a single-vehicle crash in Hanover County Thursday afternoon.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 4:38 p.m., deputies responded to the crash in the 10000 block of Chamberlayne Road.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that a 1993 Dodge pick-up, occupied by only the driver, was traveling north on Chamberlayne Road when the vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment and flipped over,” the department said.

The driver of the truck has been identified as Ivan L. Habron, 84, of Mechanicsville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Investigators are still collecting information and consulting with the Medical Examiner to determine the circumstances that led to the accident.