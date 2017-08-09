Shaynefully Delicious Rice Pudding

RICHMOND, Va. – Wednesday, August 9th is National Rice Pudding Day and we celebrated in style with fan favorite Shayne Rogers. Shayne, AKA “Chef Shon-YAY.” She walked us through the steps of creating her rich and creamy rice pudding. For more information you can visit http://www.facebook.com/shaynefullydelicious/ and follow along with Shayne’s latest recipes on her Instagram account @shaynefullydelicious

2T butter

2c pre-cooked rice or barley

1 12 oz. can evaporated milk (NOT sweetened condensed milk)

2T pure maple syrup

Pinch of salt

½ t vanilla extract

1 t orange zest

Melt butter in a non-stick sauce pan over medium heat. Stir in rice, evaporated milk, syrup and salt. Stir occasionally and bring to a slow simmer. Let the pudding cook for about 10-12 minutes until the rice has absorbed the milk. Turn off the heat and stir in vanilla and orange zest. You can enjoy this warm now or chill the pudding in the refrigerator for a few hours, spoon into bowls and top with a whole lot of whipped cream.