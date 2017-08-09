Seven Brides for Seven Brothers

RICHMOND, Va. – Riverside Center for the Performing Arts presents several broadway musicals each year, and their latest offering is an adventure set in the 1850’s in Oregon. Producing Artistic Director Patrick A’Hearn along with lead Actor Wyn Delano, who plays ‘Adam,’ stopped by our LIVE show to fill us in on the exciting feature. ‘Seven Brides and Seven Brothers’ is on stage now and continues through Sunday, September 24th at the Riverside Center for the Performing Arts at 95 Riverside Parkway in Fredericksburg. For more information you can visit http://www.riversidedt.com/