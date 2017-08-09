Video shows robber pull gun from backpack at Colonial Heights store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify the man who robbed a convenience store in Colonial Heights Thursday morning.

Captain William H. Anspach with Colonial Heights Police said a man Department walked into the Exxon convenience store in the 800 block of the Boulevard at 10:45 a.m.

"The suspect removed a handgun from his backpack, pointed it at the clerk and demanded that she open the register and give him the money," Anspach said.

Once he was handed an undisclosed of amount of cash, the suspect ran out of the store and was last seen running east behind the store.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall. He was last seen wearing black pants, a dark shirt, a black baseball cap and carrying a black book bag.

Authorities believe this is the same man who is wanted for a a bizarre set of crimes in Petersburg last weekend.

Police said the suspect tried to pass counterfeit money on Saturday afternoon at the Liberty Cash Mart in the 100 block of East Washington Street and then he returned Sunday morning with a gun.

"I thought he was going through his bag, like to get the money out," Smith said. "But he pulled out a gun and he was like, give him everything that's in the register," said Merrkea Smith, the clerk on duty Sunday morning.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call 804-520-9300 (option #7) or you can call the Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.