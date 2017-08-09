× 20-year-old man charged with breaking into 2 Henrico homes

HENRICO, Va. — A 20-year-old Henrico man was arrested for allegedly entering two homes in East Henrico and stealing multiple items.

The crimes occurred August 5, in the 2200 block of Charles City Road and the 12100 block of Pinefields Court, according to police.

Police said the victims reported that jewelry and electronics were stolen. The investigation into these crimes led to William Edwin Barrett III being identified as the suspect.

Barrett was charged with two counts of burglary, three counts of grand larceny, two counts of possession of stolen property, and one count of obtaining money by false pretense.

According to online court records, Barrett has previously been found guilty on drug and paraphernalia charges.