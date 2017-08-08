Third person arrested in connection to July murder in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – A third person has been arrested in connection to a July 1 homicide that occurred in the parking lot of a Fredericksburg shopping center.

Donna Renee Lewis, 37, of Spotsylvania County was arrested on a felony charge of accessory after the fact of homicide.

The charge is in connection to the murder of Alon Alvin Clipper, 23.

Clipper, of King George County, was shot at 1:58 a.m. in the Greenbrier Shopping Center parking lot located in the 2000 block of Plank Road, according to police.

A short time later, the Communications Center received a call from Mary Washington Hospital that a male with gunshot wounds was brought to the emergency room. Clipper succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

The arrest of Lewis comes one week after investigators arrested two men in the case.

Stevie Montrel Adams, 37, was apprehended on August 3 in North Carolina. Adams was arrested on felony charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Tyree Whitfield, 37, of Franklin, Virginia was arrested on a felony charge of accessory after the fact of homicide.

Lewis is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

The Fredericksburg Police Department asks that anyone with information about the incident call the police immediately at 540-373-3122.

To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip. Or, download the free FPD Tip app available for Android and iPhones. To download the app, search “FPD Tip” in the Google Play Store or iTunes App Store.