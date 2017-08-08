RPS works to get teacher vacancies down after admitting HR ineffective

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Richmond school leaders say issues in their human resources department caused applications for the 109 teacher vacancies to be slowly processed. The interim superintendent made the announcement Monday night at the school board meeting, less than one month before classes begin.

Superintendent Tom Kranz said there were plenty of applicants for the positions, but the school system has been very slow at returning applicants' phone calls. He admitted the school system was not customer friendly.

CBS 6 contacted Richmond Public Schools about the process. In an email, an RPS spokesperson said the HR department is responsible for contacting applicants for open teacher positions. She said they have brought in new leadership to the HR department and are implementing strategies to "hire and retain quality employees.”

Kranz said Monday they are working to get the number of vacancies down to zero.

There are teacher openings in other Central Virginia school districts. Henrico County officials said they currently have 80 teacher openings, but since the distrcit is one of the largest in the area, officials said that equates to approximately one opening per school in the county. Hanover County has 8 teacher openings, but leaders said all but one is the process of being filled. Numbers for Chesterfield County were not immediately available.

“School divisions really have to explore how they are going to get teachers in the classroom,” said Dr. Andrew Caire, Dean of the VCU School of Education. "Are they going to look at long term substitutes, folks who are provisionally licensed? There are a number of strategies the school divisions take to address that."

Dr. Caire said there is a teacher shortage statewide, not just in Central Virginia. He said vacancies impact each school district differently. Claire said educators are looking for ways to bring more people into the teacher pipeline so that divisions have more qualified applicants to fill open positions.

“I would say to that parent [of a student at a school with a teacher vacancy], we recognize that this is an issue, and its all hands on deck,” Caire said.