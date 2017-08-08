× Special prosecutor to handle Henrico school leader’s DUI arrest

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A special prosecutor was appointed to handle the case against Henrico School Board member Roscoe Cooper III.

Virginia State Police arrested the 43-year-old Fairfield District representative early Saturday morning for driving under the influence.

“In the matter of Commonwealth v. Roscoe D. Cooper, III, this Office requested that a special prosecutor be appointed to the case,” a Henrico Commonwealth Attorney’s Office spokesperson said. “The Circuit Court appointed Richard Cox, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Powhatan County, to handle the matter.”

Virginia State Troopers pulled Cooper over at about 1 a.m. on Aug.5 along Interstate 64 west, near Gaskins Road, in Henrico. Troopers said Cooper was riding in between two lanes.

Henrico school leaders issued a statement following Cooper’s arrest:

Board members are aware of Mr. Cooper`s personal situation. We`ll be better able to respond once more details are available. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cooper family at this time.

In addition to his role as a Henrico School Board member, Cooper is also pastor of Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church in eastern Henrico.

