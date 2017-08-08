Police looking for suspect after shots fired into Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired into a home on Richmond’s Southside Tuesday night.

Investigators said the incident happened around 9:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of Evergreen Avenue.

A family was inside the residence when multiple shots rang out, breaking several windows.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Police said they are still looking for a suspect in the incident. A white four-door Dodge Stratus is believed to be connected with the shooting, according to police.

