Sheriff releases name of driver who died after hitting Hanover home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Investigators have released the name of the man who died after his van drove into a Hanover home.

Joseph W. Butler, 54, of Bumpass, was pronounced deceased at the scene of Monday evening's crash.

The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. at a home near the corner of Mountain Road and Winns Church Road.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2015 Chevy van, occupied by only the driver, was traveling west on Mountain Road when it traveled off the roadway and collided with a house. All occupants inside the house were uninjured," a Hanover Sheriff's spokesperson said."No other vehicles were involved in this crash."

The investigation into "the circumstances that led to this tragic incident" was considered ongoing by the Hanover Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses and friends of the victim can email news tips and photos here.