Investigation quietly launched at A.P. Hill after SOL scores skyrocket

PETERSBURG, Va. — A.P. Hill Elementary school in Petersburg was considered to be a poster child for a year round schools.

The school was one of the worst in the state in 2014 and was denied accreditation two years in a row.

Then it switched from a traditional schedule to a year round one, and test scores sky rocketed.

Even the governor touted the school’s success.

Now, there are serious questions about those accomplishments, with several employees being fired because of allegedly violating the standard of learning testing procedures.

“When we see a sudden and sharp increase in performance on the SOL tests we take a close look,” Charles Pyle, with the Virginia Department of Education.

For the first time, the state Department of Education is discussing the SOL score controversy at the elementary.

And the CBS 6 Problems Solvers uncovered the details of a separate investigation that was launched at the school two years ago.

