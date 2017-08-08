Henrico grandparents discover Snapchat on phone and can’t stop laughing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- We can learn a lot from our elders, but sometimes, our elders can learn some stuff from us.

When Hope Watson came home to visit her grandparents in Henrico, she wanted to remember the occasion by taking a Snap with them.

Josephine Blount, 78, and her 82-year-old husband Cephas were under the impression a Snap was a simple picture.

But as Hope began to share the images with her grandparents, the Navy veteran and retired cosmologist couple quickly discovered the wonders of Snapchat.

"[The fun began when] they noticed the changes in their appearance," Hope said. "From that moment forward they were simply amazed and confused as to how the phone/filters could simply change their looks."

For nearly three minutes, Cephas, Josephine, and family members tested Snapchat filters, laughing out loud, until they cried.

"You want me to get up and wiggle a little bit, because I can,” Josephine said as the filter "mysteriously" put Disco ball glasses on her face.

The Blounts have been married 59 years. They have three children, eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

"There was a ton of laughter, tears, and amazement that happened that day just from Snapchat!" Hope said. "They truly enjoyed their experience and their mind was totally blown. As you can tell they had a great time as my grandmother was crying in laughter."