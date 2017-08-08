Have FUNN at the Squirrels seven game series

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels are BACK! Jessica Noll stopped by the Diamond and caught up with Todd ‘Parney’ Parnell to find out what’s in store for the Squirrels during the month of August. The Richmond Flying Squirrels kick off a seven game series against the Portland Seadogs and the Reading Fighting Phils on Tuesday, August 8th. For more information and to purchase tickets you can call 804-359-3866 (FUNN) or visit http://www.squirrelsbaseball.com
{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND FLYING SQUIRRELS}