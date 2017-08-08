× Ex-security guard at VCU pharmacy loses involuntary manslaughter appeal

RICHMOND, Va. – The conviction of a former security guard at the VCU Medical Ambulatory Pharmacy was affirmed last week in circuit court, and he will begin to serve his two-year sentence soon.

Brown had remained free on bond pending his appeal.

George Brown Jr. was sentenced to 10 years with eight years suspended, back in March 2016. He was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of a patient at the pharmacy in August 2015.

Brown was convicted of causing injuries to Phillip Whitaker, 64, after tackling him because he walked to the head of the line at the VCU Medical pharmacy, according prosecutors.

Testimony showed Whitaker had been at the pharmacy for some time, apparently having problems with his prescription. When he heard his name called he was supposed to go to the back of the line, but came to the front, where Brown challenged him then threw him down.

Brown’s defense attorney countered that Whitaker was hostile and lost his balance when Brown pulled him back.

Whitaker died from head injuries he suffered during the incident.

During his bench trial, Brown refused to make a plea deal with prosecutors and instead pleaded not guilty. Before convicting him, Judge Marchant said Brown had an exemplary work record.

But in the use of force against Whitaker, the judge said, “it was an unwarranted and excessive reaction to a normal breach” of manners.

CBS 6 reached out to Brown’s attorney, Craig Cooley to find out when and where Brown will serve his sentence but did not hear back by the time of publication.