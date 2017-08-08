× Help Hanover deputies track down wanted Mechanicsville man

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Hanover County Sheriff’s has asked for help finding Darrell Lamont Cureton.

The 47-year-old Mechanicsville man is wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

No other details about his case were released.

Deputies described Cureton as a 6’1″ black man who weighs approximately 160 pounds.

He is missing his right eye and is believed to be in the Richmond area.

Anyone with information about Cureton was asked to call the Hanover Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.