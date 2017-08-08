× Busch Gardens Williamsburg named ‘World’s Most Beautiful Park’ for 27th year

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Busch Gardens in Williamsburg has held its crown for 27 years as the “World’s Most Beautiful Amusement Park.”

The prestigious industry award came from the National Amusement Park Historical Association.

Busch Gardens has received this award since 1990.

They have taken first place against Walt Disney World and De Efteling in Netherlands for several years.

“Being recognized as the ‘World’s Most Beautiful Amusement Park’ for 27 consecutive years is a tremendous achievement we’re all very proud of,” said Busch Gardens Williamsburg President David Cromwell. “This award reflects our unparalleled, collective excellence, which is demonstrated daily through a tireless commitment to quality, attention to detail and ownership of the guest experience.”

The award was part of the 31st annual NAPHA Amusement Park and Attractions Survey, the oldest of its type.

The NAPHA is an international organization dedicated to the preservation, documentation, and enjoyment of the amusement and theme park industry—past, present, and future.