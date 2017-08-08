Allen & Allen honors ‘Hometown Heroes’ winners at Flying Squirrels game

RICHMOND, Va. — Allen & Allen, the oldest and largest law firm in Virginia, will honor the recipients of its “Hometown Heroes” awards at Tuesday’s Richmond Flying Squirrels game.

Folks nominated local heroes who inspire positive change in and around the communities Allen & Allen serves.

“The winners of the 2017 Allen & Allen Hometown Heroes award demonstrate an outstanding commitment to community and service,” Allen & Allen President Trent Kerns said. “For more than 100 years, Allen & Allen has been inspired by everyday people who use their time and talents to enrich the lives of others.”

Kerns said it is important to recognize heroes “who commit daily to the service of others.”

The firm has honored over 400 heroes since 2010.

Allen & Allen has offices located in Richmond, Petersburg, Fredericksburg, Mechanicsville, Short Pump, Chesterfield County, Stafford and Charlottesville.

Click here for more information about the winners.

The winning 2017 Allen & Allen HOMETOWN HEROES are:

Travis Bell, a mentor to youth in the Richmond area and leader of the praise dance ministry at New Bridge Baptist Church.

Jenny Derr, a supporter of families struggling with substance abuse disorders and founder of a Richmond narcotics anonymous support group.

Vincent Ellis White, a Richmond activist for those growing up fatherless. He helps youth deal with adversity through education and writing.

Brandon Farbstein, a seventeen year old from Glen Allen dedicated to helping others expand perspectives and defy limits through motivational speaking.

Mike Lee, creator of the MAKING MEN after school program for boys at Bellevue Elementary, which focuses on character building, education and etiquette training.

Debbie Leidheiser, founder of the Lifelong Learning Institute and the Kinship Connection, a support group for grandparents raising a child.

Anna McRay, with more than 30 years of EMT experience, she is passionate about community outreach and educating others on disaster preparedness.

Karen Mick, an advocate for early detection of breast cancer, she helps women access healthcare through Goochland Free Clinic and Family Services.

Pam Mines, a Richmond mother and advocate bridging the gap between children with special needs and those without.

Angela Patton, CEO of Girls For A Change and White House Champion, empowering young girls of color.

Pat Payne, founder of Heart of Virginia Free Clinic in Farmville, serving almost 400 patients in Prince Edward and surrounding communities.

Kalista Pepper, a high school student who created an Alzheimer’s awareness group after experiencing the effects of Alzheimer’s on her grandparents.

Joey Reinhardt, a 30 year veteran of the Tappahannock-Essex Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department.

Brian and Susan Rich, founders of A Grateful Nation, an organization supporting military troops worldwide.

Ryan Rinn, Executive Director for Storefront for Community Design and participant in the transformation of Richmond’s Highland Park neighborhood.

Kelly Sydnor, founder of ROLLwithCole and a Richmond community advocate for those with spinal cord injuries.

Marcy Williams, a youth mentor for more than a decade and founder of the college and job readiness program, Kollege and Kareer 4 Youth.