Virginia ranks 7th in least expensive gas prices

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia has some of the least expensive prices at the pump. Though fuel prices are increasing nationally, Virginia ranked seventh nationally for least expensive gasoline.

The current price of gas in Virginia is $2.15, which is 15 cents more than last month, and 26 cents more than last year, according to AAA data.

The average price of gas in Hampton is $2.17, which is slightly higher than the state average.

Gas is cheapest in Roanoke, at $2.08/gallon, though at this time last year it was $1.93/gallon.

Currently, several southern states have the nation’s cheapest gas prices, with South Carolina and Mississippi leading the way with gas at an average of $2.09 per gallon.

To find the cheapest gas in your area, click here.