Virginia couple’s dance moves at Ludacris concert goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – A Fredericksburg couple has won over the internet after a video of their dance moves at a Ludacris concert went viral this weekend.

Sometimes you have to dance like no one's watching and that’s what Nick and Emma Nichols were doing at a Ludacris concert on July 30.

Nick and Emma were caught busting a move to J-Kwon's song "Tipsy."

The video was captured by Jaimie Ashton on Facebook.

After 140,000 shares and counting, Nick and Emma, who have been together for 48 years, are internet sensations.

When asked why they showed up at a hip-hop show, Nick told WUSA9 his motto is "if it's got a beat, we're in the street!"

The couple said they love to dance and their connection also shows people that good marriages do exist, nearly 50 years strong.

"When they see us dancing, they see what we feel. They see the love on the floor and how close we are together," said Nick.