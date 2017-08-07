Possible tornado flips car, topples trees in Maryland

SALISBURY, Maryland — A possible tornado touched down and caused property damaged in Salisbury, Maryland, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Social media images shared from Salisbury showed toppled trees, downed power lines, and a car flipped in the shopping center parking lot.

Tornado just ripped right passed my house pic.twitter.com/q5cffFDVxl — Steven Fisher⚓️⛵️ (@Steven__Fisher) August 7, 2017

Possible tornado touchdown. No injuries reported so far. Carrolton and John St. #Wx pic.twitter.com/xg6yMCkWN6 — Salisbury Police (@SalisburyPD) August 7, 2017

Property damage along Roger St. @DelmarvPower working hard to restore power. #Wx pic.twitter.com/rVKJ8T1a7W — Salisbury Police (@SalisburyPD) August 7, 2017

Princeton Homes neighborhood hit hard by storm. #Wx pic.twitter.com/8vvGk7HY09 — Salisbury Police (@SalisburyPD) August 7, 2017

In Central Virginia, severe weather and flash flooding will be a concern Monday afternoon and evening. The threat for severe weather will be highest to the east and south of Richmond, but severe storms will still be possible in the metro area.

Wind shear will be sufficient for a brief tornado or two, especially across the Northern Neck, Middle Peninsula, and Hampton Roads. The threat will shift to flash flooding late tonight, as several rounds of heavy rainfall are likely. The rain will exit the region early in the morning Tuesday, with gradually clearing skies throughout the day.