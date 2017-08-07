Slight severe weather risk in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be occasional showers and storms around Central Virginia on Monday. Some of Monday's storms will produce heavy downpours and we also have a slight risk of severe weather.

It will be muggy with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Some showers may linger early Tuesday, especially south and east of Richmond.

Highs will be in the lower 80s. Wednesday looks dry with highs in the low to mid 80s. Humidity levels will drop a bit later Tuesday into Wednesday before it turns muggy again for the rest of the week.

A front in the area will keep some scattered storms around Thursday through next weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tropical Storm Franklin formed Sunday evening in the Caribbean, and will track westward towards the Yucatan Peninsula and Mexico. Another disturbance in the central Atlantic may develop a bit over the next few days as it heads towards the Lesser Antilles. More details are available in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.