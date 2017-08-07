Man dead after crashing into Hanover County home

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Hanover deputies are investigating after a man was killed after slamming into the side of a Hanover County home Monday afternoon.

The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. at a home near the corner of Mountain and Winns Church Roads in the Glen Allen section of the county.

Deputies say a male driver of a van was headed north on Mountain Road when he veered on the main road.

A man, who was behind the vehicle, told CBS 6 that the driver made a left turn off the road and went through a grassy field, before slamming into the Hanover home.

A man and dog were inside the home, but they were uninjured.

Paramedics worked on the male victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Deputies are still investigating the cause of the crash.