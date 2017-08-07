× East End tenants frustrated over reported mice, bugs and water leaks

RICHMOND, Va. – Tenants at a Church Hill house tell the CBS 6 Problem Solvers that they are fed up with problems at the low-income housing facility.

Diane Thomas used to be homeless and she said that finally getting a roof over her head meant the world to her. Over a year ago she moved into a Church Hill house and said she`s dealt with small issues since then.

But she can`t get past a mice problem that she said has gotten worse. And there’s also water leaking from the ceiling into her closet she said.

In a video that Thomas shared with CBS 6, a rodent was spotted in her bathtub.

Other tenants at the Churchill house also told the Problem Solvers they`re fed up with pests.

“The walls are infested with mice and bedbugs,” said tenant Cliff Massenberg.

Thomas doesn’t think Winn Company management has done enough.

She said she requested a transfer and got nowhere.

The problem solvers contacted the Church Hill house and a spokesperson told us they agreed to transfer Thomas to another unit and will process that paperwork this week.

As for the pest problems, management said residents living above the trash room have experience concerns.

Their full statement below.

“We have been working with the pest control vendor to address these issues, particularly in the trash room because residents living above the trash room have experienced concerns.

The property is under an annual contract for bed bug prevention. In fact, the entire building was treated in May 2017.

But at least one tenant has his own solution.

“Take every resident out and locate them in a hotel…whatever you have to…for one week to fix the problem,” Massenburg said.

