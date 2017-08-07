Women arrested in apartment complex marijuana bust

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Eight adults and two minors were arrested after a Crime Solvers tip led investigators to a Colonial Heights apartment complex.

“After receiving a Crime Solvers Tip, an investigation was conducted which lead to a search warrant being obtained and executed,” Colonial Heights Police spokesperson Sgt. Renee Walters said about Friday’s operation at the Farris Avenue apartment.

Investigators said the searched uncovered evidence that marijuana was being smoked inside the apartment.

Tammy Sue Garrison, 43, of Colonial Heights, was charged with Possession of Marijuana, Maintain Drug Nuisance, and three charges of Contributing.

Alexa Nikel Nightengale, 23, of Colonial Heights, was charged with 2-Possession of Schedule I/II, Possession of Marijuana, and Felony Child Neglect.

Erica Delores Quick, 36, of Glen Allen, was charged with Possession of Marijuana and Felony Probation Violation out of Amelia County.

Five other adults inside the apartment were arrested for Possession of Marijuana.

Jordan Garrison, 26, of Colonial Heights

Tiana K Lofton, 18, of Henrico

Alfago Nightengale, 20, of Colonial Heights

Jane Ravin, 23, of Richmond

Michael L Saunders, 19, of Colonial Heights

“Two 16-year old males, one of Colonial Heights and one of Prince George, were charged with possession of marijuana and released to their parents,” Walters said.

This is a developing story.