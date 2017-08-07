Chesterfield man killed, 2 drivers charged in New Kent County crash

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. – A Chesterfield County man is dead and two people are facing charges after a multi-vehicle crash in New Kent County Sunday afternoon.

Virginia State Police said around 1:49 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, Trooper A. Doss was on patrol on Eltham Road (Route 33) in New Kent County when he observed a multi-vehicle crash near Piper Drive.

“Investigation revealed that a 2005 Honda Pilot SUV was traveling east on Eltham Road when it braked to make a left hand turn onto Piper Drive,” according to a Virginia State Police spokesperson. “As the SUV, which had its turn signal on, was stopping, it was struck from behind by an eastbound 2007 Infinity G35 sedan. The sedan spun into the westbound lane, colliding with a westbound motorcycle driven by Floyd L. Madison Jr., 63, of Chesterfield.”

Madison was transported to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center with serious injuires. He later succumbed to those injuries.

The driver of the sedan, Jamal D. Goode, 34, of Richmond, suffered minor injuries. He was treated on scene and released.

Goode has been charged with following too close and failure to maintain proper control.

The driver of the SUV, Elised R. “Lopez” Gomez, 25, of West Point, has been charged with driving without a license.

State Police said the crash remains under investigation.