Suspect arrested 3 hours after teen killed in Gilpin Court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in Gilpin Court Saturday night.

Police were called to the 1000 block of St. Paul Street just after 9:15 p.m. for reports of a person who had been shot.

Upon arrival, they found 18-year-old Nyjai Johnson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three hours later, the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 24-year-old Garland Davis. So far, Davis has been charged with possesion of a firearm by a convicted felon, but police say additional charges are pending.

Police detectives attributed the quick arrest to the information they were provided by residents of the neighborhood.

"With valuable information given to us by members of the community, we were able to quickly identify the gunman," Major Crimes Lieutenant Donald Davenport said. "Those tips made all the difference."

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.